Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: 情報速報.com
national

Simultaneous small quakes in Japan trigger emergency warning

4 Comments
TOKYO

A pair of simultaneous small earthquakes in different regions of Japan on Friday morning may have erroneously triggered a warning for a large temblor, a government agency said.

The J-Alert system warned of a large quake shortly after the two quakes with preliminary magnitudes of 4.4 and 3.9 occurred at 11:02 a.m. in the eastern and central Japan prefectures of Ibaraki and Ishikawa, respectively.

The system, which alerts the public, local officials and media of natural disasters and other threats, only issues a warning if a quake measuring lower 5 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity of 7 is predicted, but the two quakes on the opposite sides of the main island of Honshu measured 3 or less, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The J-Alert system issues advisories for areas expected to register seismic intensity levels of 4 or higher. There have been cases when quakes registering no more than 1 on the intensity scale have triggered emergency warnings.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Better safe than sorry.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

my whole office went into a panic with everyone's cellphones blaring like an apocalypse! got to make peace with the world and prepare to meet my Maker.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Just about jumped out of my skin, but despite the noise - no panic. Everyone was rattled but calm - I was reaching under the desk toward my hardhat - but didn't pull it off the hook. Good to know the systems work.

The simultaneous quakes on opposite sides of the Fossa Magna is a bit unnerving.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good to remind the denizens of Tokyo that despite the current NK hysteria, you are far more likely to be killed or injured by a mega quake than a NK missile...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Inamuragasaki Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Nasu

GaijinPot Travel

Parks and Gardens

Mother Farm

GaijinPot Travel

A Year in Japan Through Emoji

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

6 Healthy Eateries In Central Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit, Well And Satisfied

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

4 Tips to Level-Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES