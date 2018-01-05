Simultaneous small quakes in Japan trigger emergency warning

A pair of simultaneous small earthquakes in different regions of Japan on Friday morning may have erroneously triggered a warning for a large temblor, a government agency said.
The J-Alert system warned of a large quake shortly after the two quakes with preliminary magnitudes of 4.4 and 3.9 occurred at 11:02 a.m. in the eastern and central Japan prefectures of Ibaraki and Ishikawa, respectively.
The system, which alerts the public, local officials and media of natural disasters and other threats, only issues a warning if a quake measuring lower 5 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity of 7 is predicted, but the two quakes on the opposite sides of the main island of Honshu measured 3 or less, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The J-Alert system issues advisories for areas expected to register seismic intensity levels of 4 or higher. There have been cases when quakes registering no more than 1 on the intensity scale have triggered emergency warnings.© KYODO
Speed
Better safe than sorry.
Reckless
my whole office went into a panic with everyone's cellphones blaring like an apocalypse! got to make peace with the world and prepare to meet my Maker.
taj
Just about jumped out of my skin, but despite the noise - no panic. Everyone was rattled but calm - I was reaching under the desk toward my hardhat - but didn't pull it off the hook. Good to know the systems work.
The simultaneous quakes on opposite sides of the Fossa Magna is a bit unnerving.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Good to remind the denizens of Tokyo that despite the current NK hysteria, you are far more likely to be killed or injured by a mega quake than a NK missile...