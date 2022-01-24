Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Skeletal remains found in apartment in Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA

The son of a condominium owner contacted police on Sunday after skeletal remains were discovered in a one-room apartment in Kadoma City.

The skeletonized body was found at around 1 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said it appears that several years have passed since the individual died.

According to police reports, a man in his 70s had been living in the apartment. However, the tenant had fallen behind in his rent from April 2017 and had not been heard from in a long time. 

The remains were found on a tatami mat in a Japanese-style room. The door was locked and there were no signs of the apartment having been ransacked.

