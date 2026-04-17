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Skeletal remains found in bushes in Fukuoka park

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FUKUOKA

Skeletonized human remains were found in a park in Fukuoka City on Friday, police said.

A passerby reported to a police officer patrolling the area at around 5 p.m that there was "something that looked like human bones" in bushes in the park in Chuo Ward, Kyushu Broadcasting Co reported.

According to police, the body is believed to be that of an adult, and was wearing a long-sleeved jacket and long pants.

A wallet containing identification and some loose change were found nearby.

The park is close to Mizuho PayPay Dome.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and time of death.

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