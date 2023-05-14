Skeletal remains of 2 people found in house in Saitama Prefecture

The skeletal remain of two men have been found in a house in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the remains, which were found on Saturday afternoon, are believed to be those of two brothers in their 70s who have lived in the house for years, Kyodo News reported. One of the corpses was in a room on the first floor, while the other one was on a bed in a room on the second floor, police said.

Police said they received a call on Saturday, saying that the brothers hadn’t been heard from in over a year.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.

