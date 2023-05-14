Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Skeletal remains of 2 people found in house in Saitama Prefecture

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The skeletal remain of two men have been found in a house in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the remains, which were found on Saturday afternoon, are believed to be those of two brothers in their 70s who have lived in the house for years, Kyodo News reported. One of the corpses was in a room on the first floor, while the other one was on a bed in a room on the second floor, police said.

Police said they received a call on Saturday, saying that the brothers hadn’t been heard from in over a year.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Tragic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog