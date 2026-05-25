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Skymark jet makes emergency landing at Haneda airport

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TOKYO

A Skymark Airlines passenger jet made an emergency landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport Monday after detecting a tire problem, with one of its tires later found ruptured, the transport ministry said.

No injuries were reported among the 169 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 737 that was bound for Fukuoka in southwestern Japan from Tokyo, according to the Japanese carrier.

The plane, which took off from Haneda shortly after 3 p.m., declared emergency about two hours later and returned to the airport. One of the tires was confirmed ruptured, according to the airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism.

Haneda's Runway C was temporarily closed for checks following the emergency landing, reopening at around 7:40 p.m.

© KYODO

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 after detecting a tire problem, with one of its tires later found ruptured, the transport ministry said.

Well done the pilot!

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