Sleeping 8-year-old boy left on Yokohama bus at terminal station

An 8-year-old boy sleeping on a Yokohama municipal bus was left on the bus after the driver failed to inspect the vehicle after arriving at the last stop.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The bus driver neglected to walk through the bus to see if all passengers had disembarked after the vehicle arrived at Hodogaya. He closed the door while an 8-year-old boy who had been traveling by himself was asleep at the back.

Approximately 45 minutes later, another employee noticed a boy waving from the bus window and opened the door for him.

The Yokohama City Transportation Bureau issued an apology and said it will strive to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

