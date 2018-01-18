Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Sleeping 8-year-old boy left on Yokohama bus at terminal station

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

An 8-year-old boy sleeping on a Yokohama municipal bus was left on the bus after the driver failed to inspect the vehicle after arriving at the last stop.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The bus driver neglected to walk through the bus to see if all passengers had disembarked after the vehicle arrived at Hodogaya. He closed the door while an 8-year-old boy who had been traveling by himself was asleep at the back.

Approximately 45 minutes later, another employee noticed a boy waving from the bus window and opened the door for him. 

The Yokohama City Transportation Bureau issued an apology and said it will strive to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Did they take the kid home too?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Lazy driver. Hard to believe you'd miss this even by accident.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cities

Hagi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Zoos and Aquariums

Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium & Coelacanth Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

9 Tokyo-Based Organizations You Can Volunteer For

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide To the Best ‘Lost in Translation’ Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

The Smartest Answer Isn’t Always the Best One: 5 Tips for ALT Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant