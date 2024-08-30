 Japan Today
The gate for the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen at Tokyo Station is closed as all trains to Nagoya or westward were canceled due to heavy rainfall from Typhoon Shanshan on Friday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Slow tropical storm dumps heavy rain around Tokyo after causing floods in southern Japan

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A slow-moving tropical storm had a far-reaching impact in much of Japan on Friday, dumping heavy rain around Tokyo and flooding roads and riverside areas in the south.

Flooding was reported in a number of areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where floodwater blocked roads, stalling vehicles and traffic. Warnings for heavy rain and potential landslides included the densely populated capital, Kanagawa and nearby Shizuoka Prefecture.

Muddy water flowed down the Meguro River in one of Tokyo's popular cherry blossom viewing spots, the water significantly swollen from its usual levels, NHK television footage showed.

In Hiratsuka, dozens of cars in a parking lot sat in water just below their windows. A pedestrian waded through floodwater as high as his thighs. In another Kanagawa town, Ninomiya, floodwater from a river stalled vehicles on a street and broken tree branches were stuck on a bridge over the swollen water.

Tropical Storm Shanshan made landfall Thursday morning on the southern main island of Kyushu as a powerful typhoon. It has steadily weakened but not moved much and remained just off Kyushu's northeastern coast Friday morning. The slow pace increases the amount and duration of the rainfall and risks of disaster, experts say.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Shanshan was heading east toward the Shikoku and Honshu main islands with 72 kph winds but a forward speed of just 10 kph.

JMA forecast up to 30 centimeters of rainfall in Shikoku and central Japan, and up to 15 centimeters for Tokyo and nearby prefectures in the next 24 hours through Saturday noon.

The storm has paralyzed traffic, delivery services and businesses across southwestern Japan.

About 80 people have been injured in the Kyushu region, the majority of them in the hardest-hit two southern prefectures of Miyazaki and Kagoshima. Two people were missing. Before the typhoon made landfall, it caused a landslide that killed three people.

Hundreds of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities were canceled, and Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended between Tokyo and Osaka on Friday. Postal and delivery services were mostly suspended in southwestern regions of Kyushu and Shikoku, and supermarkets and other stores were closed in the region. Automakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp closed down their factories in the affected regions through Friday.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Why is Tokyo in the headline? The typhoon is currently in Kyushu!

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Tokyo where it's at

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Been lovely round here and mostly sunny, a tad hot mind.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

I just looked at the live Radar. The strom stretches from Fukuoka to Hiroshima. They are getting hammered with rain. I am not sure why Tokyo is "Big News" when the Radar shows there is not much rain.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I don't understand how it's always sunny in Oosaka?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Big disappointment that this typhoon was not stronger. I wanted it to break the summer heat pattern. As you must know, the summer heat is much more dangerous to human life in Japan than typhoons.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Burning

Not always, been rather cloudy and rainy the last week, today was an exception and the first day that it felt hot.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Big disappointment that this typhoon was not stronger. I wanted it to break the summer heat pattern.

? That's a classic.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Glad everyone panicked and bought all the rice! The blazing Osaka sun and hot weather might not have permitted them to go out. I chuckled at all the people lined up to buy cup noodles at my local convenience store "before the storm hits", too, and how schools were cancelled and there isn't even a drop of rain or the slightest breeze.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

