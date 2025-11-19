 Japan Today
Crash site of small aircraft
Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter shows a firefighting helicopter flying in the area (bottom R) where a small aircraft crashed in Yame, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday. Image: Kyodo
3 dead after small plane crashes in Fukuoka Prefecture

FUKUOKA

A small plane crashed in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan Tuesday, with police finding three people dead near wreckage in a mountainous area.

The wreckage, found near a village on the border of Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, appeared to be that of an aircraft, but the police said it "no longer retains its original shape" with no wings and parts of it charred.

Search began as an emergency call reported a suspected crash in Yame, Fukuoka Prefecture, at around 10:40 a.m. Just about 10 minutes before, a small aircraft with three men on board had sent a distress signal after leaving an airport in Saga.

The plane was a single-engine propeller Cirrus SR20, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the Saga airport office. Its flight plan showed that it was scheduled to take off from Saga airport at around 10:13 a.m. and arrive at an airport in Osaka Prefecture at 12:43 p.m.

The bodies of three people and what appeared to be the aircraft were found at around 12:15 p.m.

The three men who were on board the plane were residents of Kyoto and Kobe, according to the Saga prefectural government.

