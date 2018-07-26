Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Smartphone-distracted boy dies after being hit by train in Shizuoka

3 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A 14-year-old boy died last Thursday after being stuck between a platform and an oncoming train in Shizuoka Prefecture, police revealed yesterday.

The accident took place on the evening of July 19 at the Higashi-Shizuoka station on the Tokaido line. The station's installed surveillance cameras showed the boy walking while looking at his smartphone and gradually getting closer to the edge of the platform where he lost his balance as an oncoming train entered the station, hitting him.

The boy fell in the space between the train and the platform, Sankei Shimbun reported, and although attempts to rescue him took place immediately after the incident, he was confirmed dead short after.

Train drivers should sound their klaxon on entering stations as the zombie smartphone phenomenon is not likely to disappear anytime soon...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A tale of Darwinism.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

