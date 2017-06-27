Smokers less than 20% of Japanese population for 1st time: report

The number of smokers in Japan has fallen below 20% of the population for the first time on record, a survey showed Tuesday, giving a boost to the health ministry's plan to ban smoking in enclosed public spaces.

In the government survey of people aged 20 or older in 2016, 19.8% of respondents said they smoke, down 1.8 percentage points from 2013, with the downward trend observed in most age groups for both genders.

The percentage of people who said they smoke everyday declined in both genders -- a 2.4 point drop for male at 29.1% and a 0.9 point fall for female at 8.6%. Among women, 86.2% said they do not smoke.

The figure for male smokers in their 20s, including those who smoke occasionally, marked the largest drop of 5.4 point from 2013 at 31.1%, compared with 55.6% in 2001.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has pumped up its efforts to pass a bill to strengthen Japan's legislation combating passive smoking this fall, as the country prepares to welcome more foreign visitors at the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.

By age group, male smokers in their 30s saw the highest rate of 39.9%, while women in their 80s and above have the lowest at 1.7%.

