Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A man smokes at an "izakaya" pub in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Smoking diners to take it outside as Tokyo ban kicks in

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
TOKYO

Tokyo restaurants and bars lit up indoors for the last time on Tuesday as one of the world's most cigarette-friendly cities starts enforcing anti-smoking laws from Wednesday.

Japan lags behind many countries in its efforts to reduce tobacco usage, and the ban - just in Tokyo - only applies to traditional cigarettes, not so-called "heat not burn" devices for which Japan is the world's biggest market. E-cigarettes that use liquid nicotine are banned.

The ban was part of Tokyo's preparations for the now-delayed 2020 Olympics, and covers establishments with hired employees, meaning many of the family-owned-and-operated bars and restaurants that the city is famous for are exempt.

It took two years for the ban to come into effect - parliament approved the law in 2018 along with other national anti-smoking legislation - highlighting the hurdles anti-smoking activists face in a country where the biggest tobacco maker, Japan Tobacco, is one-third owned by the government and its products provide substantial tax revenue.

"This year's law is still not sufficient," politician and anti-smoking campaigner Shigefumi Matsuzawa told Reuters. "We had to set many compromises in order for it to pass, so there are several loopholes."

Less than a fifth of Japanese still smoke, down from about half the population half a century ago, but cigarettes are widely available and affordable: a pack of 20 costs around 500 yen, a third of the price in fellow Group of Seven member Britain. Activists say second-hand smoke kills around 15,000 people a year in Japan, many of them women and children.

Kenji Ogura, a senior vice president at Japan Tobacco, expected the ban to have an impact on sales at a "certain level" but did not give any details. Japan Tobacco has been struggling to make its heated tobacco devices more popular than those by rival Philip Morris International Inc, and last year cut its profit outlook for this financial year.

Smokers like 30-year-old Daiki Watanabe said the law would do little to change habits. "Human will is a weak thing," he said. "I don't want to stop. If I am able to smoke, I will."

But several restaurants, worried about losing customers, have built designated smoking areas. "For customers who don't smoke, we have listened to their voices," said Akihiro Funyu, manager of a Tokyo izakaya, or bar. "But here, we've created a smoking room to listen to the smokers' voices too."

The law takes effect as Japan is battling a coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected more than 2,000 people and killed 59.

The WHO has said tobacco users are likely to be more vulnerable to being infected by the virus, but for smokers like Ryo Okumura, that's not enough of an incentive to quit.

"If I get the virus, I get the virus," he said. "I can't just stop. It's an indulgence."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

From ‘I Told You So’ to Hopeful, Japanese People React To 2020 Olympic Postponement

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savings In Japan: How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo