Snow continues on Sea of Japan coast; public warned of traffic disruption

Heavy snow continued to fall in areas along the Sea of Japan coast on Saturday, with the country's weather agency warning of transport disruptions due to more snowfall over the weekend.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported heavy snow in the cities of Katsuyama and Ono in Fukui Prefecture, warning of slippery roads and possible avalanches as a cold air mass and strong winter pressure pattern persist through Sunday.

Northern to western regions facing the Sea of Japan, including Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture, a popular tourist destination, and Niigata Prefecture, home to ski resorts, have seen heavy snowfall since earlier this week.

