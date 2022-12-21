Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JR Nagaoka Station's shinkansen (bullet train) gates are deserted Wednesday morning after services were suspended due to heavy snow on the tracks overnight. Photo: KYODO
national

Snow piles deep in northern Japan; 3 dead

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Heavy snow in northwestern Japan since the weekend has left at least three people dead, stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways, disrupted trains and left thousands of homes without electricity, officials said Wednesday.

The powerful weather system brought heavy snow to Japan’s northern coastal areas since Saturday, with snow piling up more than two meters in parts of Niigata, Yamagata and Aomori prefectures.

Self-Defense Force troops helped clear Niigata highways, where hundreds of cars and delivery trucks were stuck in lines stretching more than 20 kilometers, and to provide other support. Local volunteers also helped to provide food and other necessities to those stranded inside their vehicles for hours.

With improving weather conditions, road closures were lifted Tuesday, but another snowstorm is forecast to affect the region toward the weekend.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said more than 10,000 homes, mostly in Niigata, were still out of power as of Wednesday morning, and delivery for convenience stores were delayed due to blocked roads.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported three deaths and 10 other people injured. A 85-year-old man died after falling into a ditch while removing snow at the in the hardest-hit town of Kashiwazaki in Niigata. In Hokkaido, a 63-year-old woman was crushed between two trucks trying to get out of the snow, and in Akita, a 73-year-old man also fell to the ground while removing rooftop snow and died, according to officials and reports.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog