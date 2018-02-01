Snow returns to Tokyo disrupting transport, entrance exams

Snow blanketed Tokyo and surrounding areas for the second time this winter on Friday, disrupting transport and forcing delays in entrance exams at educational institutions.

As of 10 a.m., central Tokyo had seen snowfall measuring 1 centimeter, while Utsunomiya in Tochigi Prefecture and Kumagaya in Saitama logged 6 cm and 5 cm, respectively.

The latest wintery blast came less than two weeks after the capital was hit by its heaviest falls in four years when 23 cm of snow was deposited on the city between Jan. 22 and 23.

Some train lines in suburban Tokyo have temporarily suspended operation due to trees impeding tracks.

The circular expressway around central Tokyo was closed and Japan Airlines canceled at least 30 domestic flights, most of them scheduled to depart from or arrive at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

The snow day coincided with entrance exams for some junior high schools and universities. Gakushuin Women's College and Dokkyo University, among others, were forced to push back start times for tests to accommodate for possible delays in their test-takers' arrival.

© KYODO