A couple pose for a photo in front of a snow sculpture of Kotaro Kiyomiya, the highly touted Nippon Ham Fighters rookie, at the annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Sapporo snow festival gets under way

SAPPORO

An annual winter festival began Monday in Sapporo with some 200 snow and ice sculptures on display, including one of the famous manga hero, "Astro Boy."

More than 2 million people from Japan and abroad are expected to visit the 69th Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido, a weeklong event held in three venues in the capital of Japan's northernmost prefecture.

Commemorating the 90th anniversary of the birth of legendary manga artist Osamu Tezuka, a sculpture of his iconic cartoon character Astro Boy is featured along with other ice exhibits such as Yakushiji Temple, one of the most famous Buddhist temples in Nara. The temple sculpture will be used as a canvas for a projection mapping show every evening of the festival.

Also among the exhibits at the main Odori site are smaller statues of much-talked-about Nippon Ham Fighters rookie baseball player Kotaro Kiyomiya and popular comedienne Blouson Chiemi.

The Tsudome festival site, the festival's second largest display area, opened Thursday and has been drawing visitors to its large snow slide. The event at the Susukino site will begin Monday evening, showcasing frozen fish in ice displays.

Every year I have being saying that I'm going to go up and enjoy the Sapporo Snow Festival and every year something comes up out of the blue that prevents me from going. Just cancelled my hotel room again. I swear that next year I will just quit my job if this happens again.

It's one thing to see video and pictures of it but I am told that it is another thing to be there and take it all in first hand. Next year I will be there!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@KnowBetter: I really hope you make it. I have gone 3 times with the kids and it is great. Even one night will be enough to see the wonderful sculptures and have some great food. Once in a lifetime thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@KnowBetter never let your dreams become frozen! Time will melt away quicker than we really want.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

