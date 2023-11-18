Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

SoftBank landline services hit by disruption

0 Comments
TOKYO

SoftBank Corp said its landline telephone services in eastern Japan were affected by a disruption Saturday, with customers facing difficulties in making phone calls, including to emergency numbers.

The company said the disruption began at around 1:46 p.m. and the failure could impact hundreds of thousands of lines in parts of Hokkaido as well as the Tohoku, Kanto and Koshinetsu regions, it said.

The cause of the disruption is still being investigated, SoftBank said, adding it cannot tell when the lines will be restored.

The two services that have been affected are the "Otoku Line" and "Otoku Hikari," which are mainly for business use.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: The Iconic Shibuya Gyaru

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Heirin-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Daikouzen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Children’s Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

How I Handle My Curly Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

15 Spots in Tokyo Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Yakushi

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

What I Love About Fall in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog