Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Harassment book seeks to raise awareness of minority discrimination

0 Comments
TOKYO

A handbook on "SOGI" or sexual orientation and gender identity harassment has been released in Japan by a group supporting sexual minorities in a bid to raise awareness about discrimination against such individuals.

The book "Hajimeyou! SOGI hara no nai gakkou, shokuba zukuri" (Let's start making schools and workplaces without SOGI harassment!) was compiled last month by the group, which advocates eliminating the use of cruel and derogatory words against sexual minorities and advancing society's acceptance of them.

"SOGI harassment is a matter of life. There are people among sexual minority groups who feel they don't belong anywhere, and have committed suicide (as a result)," said Gon Matsunaka, head of the group named Nakuso! SOGI hara jikkou iinkai (Let's get rid of SOGI hara! executive committee).

He said he especially wants those who have little or no experience interacting with sexual minorities to read the book and encourage others to become accepting of sexual and gender diversity.

The book presents typical situations of SOGI harassment, with some shown in comic strips.

Examples include one in which a gay student is ignored by classmates and another where a transgender woman is pressured by her superior to transfer or quit because she is "disturbing the peace of the workplace."

The group also devotes a large part of the book to school-based cases, as adolescence is often a fraught period for many who wonder about their sexual orientation and gender identity.

The book says school personnel need to realize "it isn't that students of sexual minorities don't exist, but that (school) isn't a safe space to come forward." The guide asks them to be properly informed and act in the best interest of the person involved.

The book also details the risks involved in "outing," where someone may spill a person's identity or orientation to a third party without the person's consent.

Cases have occurred in which teachers have been consulted by a student regarding gender identity or sexual orientation but have then told the student's parents about the matter.

"It's important (for teachers) to confirm with the student about the student's intentions and just how much information they are comfortable with being disclosed," the group advises.

The book, published by Otsuki Shoten, sells for 1,728 yen ($16.30) including tax.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Ghosted in Portugal”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

A Mother-Daughter Getaway to the Mountains of Nagano

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

How to Bargain in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo