Soldier's nephew in Japan receives second WWII souvenir flag

A Japanese man has received the second "good luck flag" carried by his late uncle into battle during World War II.

Hisashi Abe an 80-year-old resident in Yokohama City, received the flag, which was signed by the soldier's friends and family, after it was mailed from the United States last week.

Two years ago Abe received the first of Masamoto Abe's "Yosegaki Hinomaru" national flags through the cooperation of the Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that in nine years has returned more than 200 flags to Japanese families who lost relatives in the war, and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

"Just one flag was enough to surprise me, but I'm totally astonished because I've got another one," Abe said.

The flag is in good condition with no significant damage and Abe said he can recognize the names of relatives on it.

"I bet my uncle treasured this, thinking of them."

However, he rued that none of the relatives would be able to see the flag.

"It would have been better if this had come back to Japan while some of them were alive," he added.

His uncle Masamoto went to war with two Hinomaru flags, which were recovered with his body in New Guinea. A U.S. Army veteran took one of the flags, signed by co-workers at Nippon Carbon Co, to Portland, Oregon. For decades, the second flag, which features signatures from Abe's family and neighbors, resided in Washington State.

In April, Ralph Wood, 85, contacted the Obon Society on behalf of the Gold Bar, Washington, post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to determine whether "the mysterious flag" on the club's wall was authentic.

When the NPO received the paperwork, they recognized the name on the flag and quickly confirmed with their Japanese scholars that the flag belonged to the same Masamoto Abe of Kanagawa Prefecture whose flag they returned in 2016.

