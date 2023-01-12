Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows a multiple-vehicle pileup on an expressway in Nara Prefecture on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

15 people injured in 20-vehicle expressway pileup in western Japan

NARA

Around 15 people were taken to hospital following a major pileup on Thursday involving around 20 vehicles near an exit of an expressway in western Japan, local authorities said.

The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the city of Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, near an exit onto a suburban road from the Keinawa Expressway.

Those who were taken to hospitals sustained minor injuries, according to rescue workers.

Police said it appears a tanker truck, one of three heavy vehicles involved, impacted a line of vehicles waiting at a traffic light on the suburban road.

The Keinawa Expressway connects Kyoto and Wakayama prefectures via Nara Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

