national

Some cities in Chiba Pref to remain without power for two more weeks

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) said on Friday some cities in Chiba Prefecture would remain without electricity two more weeks after a powerful typhoon hit the capital and surrounding regions last Monday.

Typhoon Faxi hit the area with destructive winds of up to 216 kph, causing at least one death, damage, transport chaos and power outages.

TEPCO had difficulties restoring its power supply system in Chiba Prefecture, as trees, power facilities and electricity poles were damaged severely.

"We believe it will take a very long time to repair and it will take about two weeks at most," a TEPCO official told a news conference on Friday night.

The company said cities such as Tateyama and Kamogawa would require two more weeks to restore electricity. Some other cities such as Chiba and Ichihara in the prefecture are likely to have electricity within three days.

About 170,000 households were without power in the prefecture on Friday, TEPCO said.

The incompetence at TEPCO continues.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Fine tepco everyday the power is out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

