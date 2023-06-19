Some, including 9-year-old children, deceived into having sterilization surgery: report

Children as young as 9 were among the around 25,000 people with disabilities sterilized in Japan under a now-defunct eugenics law, with 65 percent of the procedures carried out without consent and some even deceived as undergoing treatment for an illness, the Diet's first report on the issue showed Monday.

The report, based on the parliament's probe into the reality of the law, effective 1948-1996, said sterilization was a condition for admission at some welfare facilities or for marriage. It also reported cases of radiation exposure and removals of the uterus, methods banned under the law.

The eugenics law authorized sterilizing people with intellectual disabilities, mental illness or hereditary disorders to prevent the births of "inferior" offspring.

The lawmaker-initiated legislation, which was also aimed at curbing a population increase amid food shortages shortly after World War II, was adopted unanimously at the time.

A high school textbook on health and physical education in 1975 said the government was making efforts for the "country's eugenics to improve and enhance the genetic predisposition of the entire public," according to the report.

The 1,400-page report was made public after the chairs of the welfare committees of the House of Representatives and House of Councillors submitted it to the lower house speaker and the upper house president.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference the government "sincerely reflects on and deeply apologizes for" the fact that a number of people suffered tremendous pain due to forced sterilization.

The government will make every possible effort to ensure that parliamentary discussions based on the report proceed smoothly and consider how to deal with the matter, the top spokesman said.

In 2019, more than two decades after the law was revised amid calls that it was discriminatory, the parliament enacted legislation to pay 3.2 million yen state compensation to each person who underwent forced sterilization under the law.

Victims across the country have sued the central government for more compensation. Of the 16 rulings in district and high courts that have been handed down, 14 said that the law was unconstitutional.

The legislation also tasked the parliament to conduct an investigation into the reality of the damage and the background of the law's enactment. The probe began in June 2020.

According to the report, 24,993 people were subjected to surgery in Japan under the eugenics law.

The youngest victims were a 9-year-old boy and girl, who were sterilized in the early 1960s and in the early 1970s, respectively.

The reasons and circumstances behind the surgeries are unknown, the report said. It added some children's facilities made group applications for sterilization surgery.

The eugenics law said that in the absence of consent by the person subjected to sterilization, an examination board at the prefectural government could decide whether or not surgery was conducted.

But there were cases where the procedure took place without the board's discussions or despite the entity lacking the required number of members.

While the law was in place, the welfare ministry sent a notice to local authorities that said the use of deception is tolerated in sterilizing people with hereditary diseases.

In one case, a family member convinced the person subject to sterilization surgery that it was to treat appendicitis, the report said.

