Some foreigners in Aichi feeling concern over spread of virus

Some foreign residents in central Japan say they are feeling anxious about the coronavirus outbreak because of difficulty in getting necessary information and their lives have been affected by steps to tackle the virus such as school closures.
But support groups serving the foreign community worry that they have not made their concerns more noticeable, as several local authorities in Aichi Prefecture have said few foreign residents have requested information and advice related to the COVID-19 disease.
As of Saturday, the prefecture confirmed 164 cases of the pneumonia-causing virus, one of the largest in the country. Overall, Japan has recorded more than 2,400 COVID-19 cases, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined for two weeks near Tokyo, with 65 deaths.
Juliana Nishi, a 34-year-old Brazilian living in Nagoya, worries that her son may start losing some of his Japanese skills as his school, along with others throughout Japan, has been closed since early March.
She and her husband have cut back their working hours so one of them is always at home to take care of the second-grader, but they mainly speak Portuguese.
To keep up his Japanese, they make him read Japanese texts aloud and practice Chinese kanji characters, on top of his homework from school.
Sanu Malla, a 20-year-old Nepalese who attends a Japanese language school in Nagoya, says that he gets information on the virus from online news articles that are translated into English from Japanese.
Although he can find information such as the number of infections by prefecture, he says urgent questions that directly impact him remain unanswered -- what to do if he thinks he is infected, the cost of a virus test, and whether foreigners are treated equally as Japanese people.
The Aichi Multicultural Center in Nagoya, which advises residents in 11 foreign languages, said it has received several inquiries a day on the coronavirus since early March but all were about symptoms. None was related to issues such as school closures or employment, it said.
Yuko Kawaguchi, 43, a representative of "Manabiya@Kyuban," a nonprofit group offering tutoring to foreign children in a public housing complex in Nagoya, says that government-sponsored support centers need to ensure that their presence is widely known.
"Foreign residents generally exchange information among themselves and solve problems within their communities but some may be out of the loop and feel isolated," she said.
"The coronavirus shock could lead to a rise in job losses. Local authorities should set up support centers that are specific to employment," Kawaguchi said.© KYODO
Fuzzy
So basically, some foreigners have the same concerns as everybody else. What an eye opening article.
Kitchener Leslie
I wish I had a time machine so I could go back and not read this article.
kurisupisu
Well, I never...
rainyday
I’m a foreigner in Aichi and my main concern is that nobody else in Aichi seems concerned.
BNiigata
Effective March 6, the government covers the entire cost of a PCR exam for those enrolled in one of the national health schemes. This information is available from numerous sources by searching for PCR検査自己負担.
Vince Black
So they’re blaming foreigners for not voicing their concerns more to a council that doesn’t have any non Japanese speaking staff and extremely limited resources for helping foreigners.
How very Japanese
tamanegi
Yes, many foreign residents share their concerns. As I posted under another story yesterday I found at a local city hall in Osaka on Friday I the only information/guidelines regarding Coronavirus I could see displayed was a poster asking if I visited Wuhan or Hubei province in China in the last two weeks and a phone number to call if I had and was feeling flu like symptoms.
OssanAmerica
No one's "blaming" anybody.
Fuzzy
@BNiigata
We get it. You read Japanese. Very impressive.
El Rata
What about learning the language of your host country?
Carlos GarDom
Hello, i am another foreigner living in Nagoya, feeling concern about coronavirus. Already a lot of people died allover Europe and seems that nobody in Japan is worried about how much (especially) elderly people will die unless appropiate measures are put in place.
Yubaru
Oh hell....If this woman's son looses his "Japanese skills" in less than one month, there are other problems in the home that are not being shared here!
You dont lose language "skills" in one month in the country you are living in, if you had any in the first place!
Sorry, but this sounds like BS!
Stuart Ballantyne
Talk about being concerned! I’m down in Miyazaki, and it’s business as usual. I’m in contact with a few hundred kids on a weekly basis, as well as my wedding celebrate work.
Are people turning a blind eye to what’s happening around the world, and now Japan, or are they just so gullible, misguided or showing lack of common sense.?
lucky I have waves at my front door to Have daily surf and relieve my stress!
Yubaru
This article is looking to stir crap up, just like what happened after the earthquake and tsunami!
Folks need to take a deep breathe! If you have insurance, Japanese health insurance, your medical needs will be taken care of. If you dont have the insurance, you shouldnt be here anyway!
If you are also worried about being "treated the same as Japanese" WHY ARE YOU HERE!
This article is looking to bash Japan about how foreigners are treated!
Jimizo
Many ( most? ) foreigners don’t stay very long in Japan. Some like me were transferred here, some are the spouses of those working here, others do working holidays etc. Some have just arrived.
How quickly did you master Japanese?
Ah_so
How long do you have to have been here to even read PCR検査自己負担. let alone search for it?
And what percentage of foreigners here in Japan have been here that long?
Unless you are Chinese, the actual number will be pretty small.
Blattamexiguus
What a nonsense article.
everyone should be concerned!
as a "foreigner" in Japan for 20 years I've learned to get needed information from elsewhere. Especially with major global concerns. Same was true in 2011.
Local is local and info is different.
but news blackouts are par for the course here.
Blattamexiguus
love how this article subtly pushes the "us and them' mantra.
macv
here in Tokyo we are feeling massive concern because Japanese Ministry of Education (oxymoron) ignoramuses want my and all kids to return to school in April because they haven't learned how to use online teaching applications and Japanese officials are incapable of change.
Yubaru
What an asinine comment! It's not about "mastering" Japanese, it's about knowing how to take care of ones self in a foreign country!
If you cant, you shouldnt be here!
Jimizo
Isn’t being able to accurately read or listen to extremely important information during a health emergency useful in taking care of yourself?
I tend to read the box before taking medicine. Maybe it’s just me.