Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Some Japanese welcome emperor's enthronement, others shrug

1 Comment
TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito, 59, the nation's first monarch born after World War Two, will officially proclaim his enthronement to the world on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by hundreds of dignitaries. Below are some comments by ordinary Japanese people.

NOBUHIKO YABU, 37, ACCOUNTANT

"It is a new era and the emperor is the support for the Japanese people, so I feel very happy on this day," Yabu said as he stood near a subway station in pouring rain. Asked about his expectations for the new emperor, he said: "Simply by existing, rather than by doing something, the emperor is a support for our hearts."

YOSHIKAZU ARAI, 74, RETIRED SURGEON

"There is no need to make such a big fuss ... everyone knows it is happening, it's been reported. There is no need for such an elaborate ceremony. Traffic has been restricted and it is causing inconvenience for ordinary people," Arai said.

Asked about his hopes for the new emperor, he said he had none. "The emperor is necessary now as a symbol of the people, but at some point, the emperor will no longer be necessary. Things will be just fine without an emperor."

RYOYA SUZUKI, 25, COMPANY EMPLOYEE

"It'll be nice if the new emperor will be as kind-hearted as the former emperor and stay close to the people," Suzuki said in front of the palace. He said he was a car buff and had come especially to see the emperor arrive in his limousine.

TOMOKO SHIRAKAWA, 51, KYOTO RESIDENT

"As he is young and energetic with outstanding leadership, I hope he'll support the people of Japan, which has faced continuous disasters and typhoons," said Tomoko Shirakawa, 51, who was waiting in front of the palace.

She said she was visiting Tokyo from the ancient capital of Kyoto, in western Japan, so decided to come to the palace.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Really? This is like saying. "Some people prefer cool weather. Some people prefer warm weather."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Ekin Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Squash) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #51: Apple Watch Users Told To Go For a Run During Typhoon Hagibis

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends That Are Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining