Son of Unification Church members seeks name change citing distress

A man whose parents are Unification Church members has filed a petition with a Tokyo court to change his legal name, saying he has suffered an "unbearable pain" in living under it.

The man in his 30s, who goes by the alias Yukihiko Nonami, said his given name was chosen based on the church's teachings and his family name is the same as his parents, who are long-established Unification Church members who were married in one of the group's infamous mass weddings.

Nonami hopes to change both names and filed the petition to that end with the Tokyo Family Court in October.

The Unification Church has come under heavy scrutiny since the fatal shooting in 2022 of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a man who allegedly admitted to holding a grudge against the church due to financially ruinous donations made by his mother.

"Since I was born as a second-generation (member of the church), I have lived my life wanting to erase myself," Nonami said.

Nonami added that he has questioned the church's teachings since childhood but was forced to participate, which at one point caused him to suffer mental anguish to the point that he attempted suicide.

He became estranged from his parents as a teen and moved overseas, which helped his well-being, he said. But when Nonami learned that the man arrested in the shooting of Abe was, like him, a second-generation member of the church, the difficult memories of his own life were rekindled and his mental state deteriorated.

"(The similarities in my and Abe's alleged killer's situation) has left me suffering the unbearable pain of living under my real name," he said.

Nonami's parents' standing in the church makes it painful to use his family name, he said.

According to a Japanese court website, people can change their name if it is causing difficulties. But it is not permitted to change a name merely due to an individual's preference.

"There are cases in which people have tried to change their names to join a religion...but it is rare for someone to file for a name change upon leaving a religion," lawyer Satoshi Mihira, who is experienced in cases of legal name changes, said.

"I believe the court will make a decision based on aspects such as how long he has been using his alternate name," Mihira added.

© KYODO