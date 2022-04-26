Sonar shows presence of sunken vessels in search for Hokkaido boat

Fishing boats leave a port in Shari, Hokkaido, on Tuesday, to search for missing people following a fatal tour boat accident on April 23 off the Shiretoko Peninsula.

Sonar readings taken during the search for a tourist boat that went missing off Hokkaido over the weekend indicate the presence of a number of sunken vessels, the coast guard and local officials said Tuesday, a day after the death toll from the incident rose to 11.

The Japan Coast Guard said sonar had detected objects that appeared to be vessels in various locations, including at a depth of around 30 meters, but it could not determine whether the readings were connected to the 19-ton Kazu I, which went missing off Japan's northernmost main island on Saturday with 26 aboard, including two crew.

With search operations for the remaining 15 continuing, the coast guard was investigating the incident with an eye to building a case against the boat's operator on charges of professional negligence resulting in death as well as endangering traffic due to negligence.

The sonar reading from a depth of around 30 meters was taken near the Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the Shiretoko Peninsula, from where the boat issued its first rescue call.

The boat sailed on Saturday, despite bad weather forecasts and warnings, to view the peninsula in northeastern Hokkaido known for drift ice tours.

"I thought we could still go ahead" with the trip, said the president of operator Shiretoko Yuransen, when asked by relatives of the passengers.

The number of fatalities rose to 11 on Monday when a 3-year-old girl was confirmed dead.

The search has expanded to waters controlled by Russia, with the coast guard notifying the Russian authorities on Monday in line with the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference that Russia had told Japan it would share any relevant information.

Beyond the peninsula lie four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan. The islets in the long-standing territorial dispute are called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said the search operations were "not affected" markedly by Japan's relations with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Japan has joined the United States and other Western nations in imposing economic sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The boat left port in Shari to cruise along the peninsula, designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005 and home to many rare species of animals and plants.

The vessel, crewed by 54-year-old captain Noriyuki Toyoda and a deckhand, told the operator, based in Shari, around 2 p.m. on Saturday that it was listing 30 degrees, before contact was lost, according to the coast guard.

With local fishing boats remaining in port due to high waves and strong winds, acquaintances had warned Toyoda not to set out to sea.

The Kazu I collided with a floating object in May last year, leaving three passengers injured, while in June it ran aground in shallow water shortly after leaving port, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The coast guard referred Toyoda to prosecutors over the June incident, in which no one was injured.

