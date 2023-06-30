Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Koreans stock up on sea salt and other sea products ahead of Fukushima wastewater release
Lee Young-Min and her children pose for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Seongnam, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/DAEWOUNG KIM
national

South Korean shoppers buy up salt before Japan's Fukushima water dump

By Hyun Young Yi
SEOUL

South Korean shoppers are snapping up sea salt and other items as worry grows about their safety with Japan due to dump more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear power plant into the sea.

The water was mainly used to cool damaged reactors at the Fukushima power plant north of Tokyo, after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The release of the water from huge storage tanks into the Pacific is expected soon though no date has been set.

Japan has given repeated assurances that the water is safe, saying it has been filtered to remove most isotopes though it does contain traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water.

But fishermen and shoppers in Japan and across the region are afraid.

"I recently bought 5 kilograms of salt," Lee Young-min, a 38-year-old mother of two children, said as she made seaweed soup in her kitchen in Seongnam, just south of the South Korean capital, Seoul.

She said she had never bought so much salt before but felt she had to do what she could to protect her family.

"As a mother raising two children, I can't just sit back and do nothing. I want to feed them safely."

The rush to stock up contributed to a nearly 27% rise in the price of salt in South Korea in June from two months ago, though officials say the weather and lower production were also to blame.

In response, the government is releasing about 50 metric tons of salt a day from stocks, at a 20% discount from market prices, until July 11, Vice Fisheries Minister Song Sang-keun said on Wednesday.

South Korean fisheries authorities say they will keep a close eye on salt farms for any rise in radioactivity. South Korea has banned seafood from the waters near Fukushima, on Japan's east coast.

China has also criticized Japan's plan to release the water, accusing it of a lack of transparency and saying it poses a threat to the marine environment and the health of people around the world.

Japan says it has provided detailed and science-backed explanations of its plan to neighbors.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said last week Japan was seeing increasing understanding on the issue though that was not so apparent in Seoul shops this week.

"I came to buy salt but there's none left," said 73-year-old Kim Myung-ok standing by empty supermarket shelves. "There was none the last time I came too."

"The release of water is worrying. We're old and have lived enough but I worry about the children."

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Japan has given repeated assurances that the water is safe,

They say Fukushima power plant also safe, see what happened in 2011.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

They need more than that, like lifetime supply in order to avoid contaminated salt.

Any salt they have been consuming up until now, including the one they are hoarding now, is already "contaminated". Korea's own Kori power plant near Busan add twice as much radioactivity into the sea as the Fukushima waste water release. Hilariously the Koreans do not protest that.

This is pure hysteria, nothing else. But I'm sure the bags of salt will find a good space next to the stash of 2020 vintage toilet paper.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Not going to last long with that stockpile. Embrace the nuke water

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan says it has provided detailed and science-backed explanations of its plan to neighbors

….

And that is justification for dumping radioactive materials into the ocean?

Nice one Japan

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

TEPCO doesn't care and so is the LDP.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

She said she had never bought so much salt before but felt she had to do what she could to protect her family.

I find if I have loads of stuff I tend to consume more of it over a period of time.

Excess salt in diets can be just as deadly as what she is trying to avoid.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

We the people demand that this reckless act of destruction of our Ocean be HAULTED, and those who approve of this INJUSTICE be prosecuted in the international court of JUSTCE.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Just panic due to the media

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Exposure to nuclear isotopes has long been associated with decreased fertility and sterility. This also applies to marine life. If it does effect the breading cycle of marine life it could destroy the ocean ecosystem and turn the east coast of Japan into an undersea dessert. Let’s hope I am wrong.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Ridiculous anti-Japan hysteria fueled by South Korean government propaganda.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Exposure to nuclear isotopes has long been associated with decreased fertility and sterility. This also applies to marine life. If it does effect the breading cycle of marine life it could destroy the ocean ecosystem and turn the east coast of Japan into an undersea dessert.

Has this happened before? Because by and large the oceans are still reeling from the nuclear tests of the 1950s and 1960s. In comparison the radioactive waste water discharge that has been happening for half a century, by virtually every nuclear power faciltiy, and in much greater volume than the Fukushima waste water release, barely registers. So the effects you describe must be observable somewhere. Right?

I wish people would stop making up all sorts of stories and get worked up about the scenarios they imagine every time the two words "radio" and "active" are rubbed together, as if we didn't have decades of experience with radioactivity and incredibly exact methods of measuring it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Do the hustleToday  07:01 am JST

Exposure to nuclear isotopes has long been associated with decreased fertility and sterility. This also applies to marine life. If it does effect the breading cycle of marine life it could destroy the ocean ecosystem and turn the east coast of Japan into an undersea dessert. Let’s hope I am wrong.[sic]

This might be the silliest thing I've read in awhile.

Destroy the ocean ecosystem? An undersea dessert? A parfait?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nishimura said it was safe as well as TEPCO; then dump it in Tokyo Bay and see how safe they say it is.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

