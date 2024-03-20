S Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 3 crew members missing

A South Korean tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan early Wednesday, and the coast guard said it had rescued eight crew members and was still searching for three who were missing.

The coast guard said it received a distress call at 7:05 a.m. from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid, saying that it was tilting and was taking refuge near Mutsure Island off Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, due to rough weather.

The ship was completely capsized by the time rescuers arrived at the scene, the coast guard said.

Footage on NHK television showed the ship completely upside down, a rough sea washing over its red underside.

The ship was carrying a South Korean captain, and its crew included another South Korean national, a Chinese and eight Indonesians, according to the coast guard.

No other details, including how the ship capsized, were immediately known.

