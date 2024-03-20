Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

S Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 3 crew members missing

0 Comments
TOKYO

A South Korean tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan early Wednesday, and the coast guard said it had rescued eight crew members and was still searching for three who were missing.

The coast guard said it received a distress call at 7:05 a.m. from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid, saying that it was tilting and was taking refuge near Mutsure Island off Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, due to rough weather.

The ship was completely capsized by the time rescuers arrived at the scene, the coast guard said.

Footage on NHK television showed the ship completely upside down, a rough sea washing over its red underside.

The ship was carrying a South Korean captain, and its crew included another South Korean national, a Chinese and eight Indonesians, according to the coast guard.

No other details, including how the ship capsized, were immediately known.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo