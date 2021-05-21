Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Spain to let travelers from UK, Japan in without a PCR test from May 24

8 Comments
MADRID

Spain will allow travelers from Britain and Japan into the country without a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from May 24, according to an order published in the state gazette on Friday.

UK restrictions still require travelers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival.

what could possibly go wrong? dear oh dear! （ー△ー；）

3 ( +4 / -1 )

What is Spain doing? Have they not heard the news that Japan is a COVID hell right now and a very slow vaccination pace?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why does Japan always get a pass?

No one here is vaccinated. They're not even testing people unless it's dire.

Why on earth would you let people living in Japan to travel without a PCR test?? Ridiculous.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Holy Cow!! Does Spain know what is actually happening right now in Japan? I saw this on the news last night (in Japanese) and I though since Japanese is not my first language I probably misunderstood.

I guess not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Unlikely there will be many Japanese travellers to Spain. They will still need to quarantine on return.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Looks like Japan got Spain fooled with their inaccurate numbers.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Japan has a massive network backed by financial resources to lobby officials globally and portray a certain image about them. Only the people that live or lived in Japan know the truth.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This seems a decision not based on rational thinking or available evidence, Spain is willing to take this big risk so I really hope it turns out well, even if it doesn't seem like it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

