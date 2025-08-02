'Speaking' tactile sidewalks enrich lives of visually impaired

Ikuko Kawaguchi tries out a smartphone audio guide system that uses braille blocks in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Tactile paving for people with visual impairments in Japan has recently been enhanced with audio guidance, as the developers of the technology aim to improve the lives of people with partial sight and assist sighted tourists.

The new braille blocks are marked with black stickers in special patterns. By scanning the coded blocks with a smartphone camera and app, users can listen to audio information about the location and its surroundings.

"There is a zone where people can enjoy the smells of earth and young green leaves on the right side, about 2 meters ahead," a voice from a smartphone said as Ikuko Kawaguchi tried the system in a trial held in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, in April.

"I'm excited that I can visualize the scenes," said the visually impaired 61-year-old, adding, "The system encourages me to go out alone."

The system was jointly developed by the laboratory of Kanazawa Institute of Technology professor Kunio Matsui and Tokyo-based W&M systems LLC. Those behind the technology hope it can also be made available to tourists and foreigners as they walk the streets of Japan, whether they are sighted or not.

The special braille blocks were first introduced in Kanazawa, central Japan, in 2019 and have since been installed in other areas, appearing at train stations, pedestrian streets and public offices in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, as of April.

The developers plan to make the system available in multiple languages and are considering enabling it to answer questions by incorporating generative artificial intelligence capabilities.

"We want more people to understand the importance of braille blocks as we enhance their functions and expand their use," Matsui said.

