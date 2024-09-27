 Japan Today
Special permission to stay in Japan given to over 200 foreign minors

2 Comments
TOKYO

Special permission to stay in Japan has been granted to 212 foreign minors and their family members who did not have residence status and could have been deported, the immigration agency said Friday.

The humanitarian measure at the justice minister's discretion was applied to minors under 18, born and attending school in Japan, and with parents without criminal histories. Calls have been rising for consideration for such foreign children, many of whom only speak Japanese.

The measure, which also extends to 183 of their family members, was described as a one-time provision by then-Justice Minister Ken Saito when announcing it in August 2023. However, the Immigration Services Agency has said it could make extraordinary recognitions in future cases.

As of June 10, when the revised Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act came into effect, there were 263 children who were without visas and facing the risk of being deported, the agency said.

The revised legislation allows individuals to apply for special permission when previously it was only possible once deportation proceedings began.

Of the children who did not receive special permission, 11 returned to their home countries of their own volition, while 40 were not granted it due to factors including their parents entering Japan illegally and not reaching school age, the agency said.

Among the 212 minors, 155 received student visas, 29 were granted designated activities visas, and 23 received long-term resident visas.

Amid wider issues over groups wishing to stay due to difficulties in their home countries, the agency also said it will tighten from October its review process on Myanmar nationals changing residence status from technical intern, which limits them to the same employer for three years, to designated activities, which has no such restriction.

Japan has been allowing the switch as an emergency measure after a military coup in Myanmar in 2021 but decided on the policy change following a recent surge in people terminating the training program midway through.

The agency said the number of technical intern visa holders from Myanmar disappearing from their workplaces rose to 1,765 in 2023, up roughly 1,100 from the previous year, with 1,739 of them later switching to designated activities visas.

This number is limited but with time Japan may have a problem if foreign mafia appears.

I believe it is just a way to fight demography's trend.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Those minor will improve Japanese statistics by a little bit.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

