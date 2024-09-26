 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Spent nuclear fuel delivered to Japan's sole interim storage facility

0 Comments
AOMORI

A batch of spent nuclear fuel was delivered Thursday for the first time to an interim storage facility built in northeastern Japan as part of efforts to address increasing fuel stockpiles kept at nuclear power plants nationwide.

A total of 69 fuel assemblies from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex in Niigata Prefecture arrived by ship and road at the facility in Mutsu, Aomori Prefecture, on the northernmost tip of Honshu, Japan's main island.

The fuel has been placed inside a metal cask about 5.4 meters long and 2.5 meters in diameter that weighs 120 tons.

The storage facility in Mutsu is the only one in Japan not located on the premises of a nuclear power plant and is designed to store spent fuel for up to 50 years. The fuel is intended to be shipped out for recycling, but a reprocessing plant that has also been built in Aomori Prefecture is under a prolonged safety review.

The storage facility is operated by Recyclable-Fuel Storage Co, set up with joint investment from TEPCO and Japan Atomic Power Co. It plans to store up to 5,000 tons of fuel from the two companies.

Since the storage capacity of spent fuel at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is approaching the limit, TEPCO plans to transfer two containers that can hold 138 fuel assemblies and five containers with up to 345 assemblies to the interim storage facility in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, respectively.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo