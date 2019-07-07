Spray can suspected in warehouse fire that left 1 dead, 3 injured

A warehouse is engulfed in flames in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture on Saturday leaving several people injured.

Police inspected a gutted warehouse in Takatsuki, western Japan, on Sunday to determine the cause of a fire the previous night that left an unidentified person dead and three people seriously injured.

The company handling industrial waste has told the police the four were removing gas from spray cans before the fire started at the warehouse in Osaka Prefecture around 8: 10 p.m. Saturday.

The police believe the body found at the scene may be that of a man in his 20 who has been unaccounted for since the blast, they said, adding the three injured people included a 13-year-old boy and his 36-year-old father.

