Station near Nagoya Castle gets name change to ease visitor confusion

The Nagoya city government hoped to resolve a source of confusion for visitors to the central Japan city by changing the name of the subway station close to Nagoya Castle on Wednesday to one better reflecting its proximity to the historic site.

The station has gone from being called Shiyakusho (City Hall) to Nagoyajo (Nagoya Castle) in part of a move to rename four municipal subway stations close to tourism hotspots that the local government hopes will lead to smoother sightseeing and greater activity in the areas.

The decision to rename the stations was made in January 2021 by a panel of experts for the city government after it received complaints of difficulty determining how to get to the castle. Some people were mistakenly exiting the train at the neighboring Meijo Koen station, which includes the kanji character for the castle in its name.

At a ceremony to unveil a special sign made from Japanese cypress bearing the newly-minted Nagoya Castle name, Mayor Takashi Kawamura described the building as a "treasure" for the residents of Nagoya and said he hopes the change will "create new excitement."

The city government intends to rebuild the castle's keep in its original wooden structure as the current edifice, made in 1959 from steel reinforced concrete following its destruction in World War II air raids, is closed to the public over issues with its age and earthquake resistance.

But a plan to install a small elevator that provides only limited wheelchair access has stirred controversy over full accessibility.

In December, an association of groups for people with disabilities in Aichi Prefecture called for a change of plans, saying the proposed elevator does not properly accommodate bigger wheelchairs, which "infringes on the human rights of many disabled people."

Mayor Kawamura subsequently told reporters the city government will not change its plans. Seeking restoration "faithful to historical fact," he had initially said the city would restore the keep without elevators.

