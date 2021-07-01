Heavy rain hits wide areas of Japan

Wide areas in eastern and western Japan mostly on the Pacific side experienced heavy rain on Thursday due to a stationary front, with the country's weather agency warning that rainfall with thunderstorms will likely continue through the following morning.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said a group of thunderclouds developed in the northern part of the Izu island chain, south of Tokyo, causing downpours of up to 166 millimeters in three hours near Niijima.
In the 24 hour-period through Friday morning, 250 mm of rainfall is forecast in the Tokai region, as well as downpours of 150 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region, southern Kyushu, and the Amami region. In the Tohoku region, 60 mm is predicted.
The agency also alerted the public to possible wind gusts and lightning since warm and wet air has flown into the front, causing severe atmospheric instability.
Earlier in the week, the agency issued an alert over thunderclouds after they were observed over the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.
The Tuesday alert was the first based on a new heavy rain warning system, which started operating on June 17 and is designed to improve the accuracy of predicting areas of heavy rain.© KYODO
iamtheponz
Huh, we've been plagued by tons of thunderstorms in the NE US too. Guess it's just that type of year.
Lamilly
Heavy rain? It happens every year ....
PTownsend
When unprecedented events become the norm, apologists for predatory capitalism and the fossil economy, come out to say profound things like , the world has always had weather.
Hopefully not another training thunderstorm.
Kumagaijin
I'd much rather be experiencing the once-in-a-life-time 45+ degree weather in my hometown in British Columbia, chilling in a lake or river. Oh well, at least I can sleep comfortably at night.