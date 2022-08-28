Still no trace of 2-year-old boy missing for 9 days in Toyama Prefecture

Police, firefighters and volunteers resumed their search Monday morning for a two-year-old boy who wandered out of his home in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, nine days ago.

So far, no trace has been found of Reion Takashima, who is believed to have walked out the back door of his home at around 6:45 p.m. on Aug 20. At that time, the area was experiencing heavy rainfall.

Local media reported that on Sunday, about 500 people searched canals, rice fields, shrubbery and ditches within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the house, but with no success. Helicopters, drones and dogs have also been used in the search during the past week.

Reion’s mother told police she took her eyes off him just for a few minutes while she was drying her 4-year-old daughter’s hair, and he was gone. After searching the house, she called 110.

Reion is about 80 cms tall, has cropped hair and was wearing shorts and a pale blue. pajama top when last seen at home.

Police have asked anyone who might have seen the boy or have any information that might help locate him to call 0766-23-0110.

© Japan Today