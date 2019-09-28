Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SDF members search for a missing 7-year-old girl near a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Still no trace of 7-year-old girl missing after one week; volunteer searcher also missing

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

About 260 police and Self-Defense Force members, as well as volunteers, continued their search Saturday for a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since last Saturday near a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture.

On Saturday, police said that a male volunteer searcher also went missing Friday afternoon after calling 110 to say he had fallen from a cliff and was injured. He was unable to give his location and searchers had not found him as of early Saturday afternoon, Fuji TV reported.

Meanwhile, police and the SDF widened the perimeter of their search for Misaki Ogura who went missing in thick mountain woods after she was last seen running by herself behind some other children at around 3:40 p.m. last Saturday.

Ogura had come with her mother and sister in a group of about 30 people from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Searchers have used tracker dogs and a drone equipped with a sensor capable of detecting body heat but so far no trace of Ogura has been found.

A stream runs through the woods down the mountain but a search downstream proved fruitless. Searchers have been cutting down tall grass in an effort to find the girl.

Police are also checking nearby farmhouses and empty huts.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Making A Bento Box Is A Breeze With Kokoro Care Packages

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Cup Noodles Museum Osaka Ikeda

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Must-Read Manga From the 90s You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog