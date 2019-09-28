Still no trace of 7-year-old girl missing after one week; volunteer searcher also missing

About 260 police and Self-Defense Force members, as well as volunteers, continued their search Saturday for a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since last Saturday near a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture.

On Saturday, police said that a male volunteer searcher also went missing Friday afternoon after calling 110 to say he had fallen from a cliff and was injured. He was unable to give his location and searchers had not found him as of early Saturday afternoon, Fuji TV reported.

Meanwhile, police and the SDF widened the perimeter of their search for Misaki Ogura who went missing in thick mountain woods after she was last seen running by herself behind some other children at around 3:40 p.m. last Saturday.

Ogura had come with her mother and sister in a group of about 30 people from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Searchers have used tracker dogs and a drone equipped with a sensor capable of detecting body heat but so far no trace of Ogura has been found.

A stream runs through the woods down the mountain but a search downstream proved fruitless. Searchers have been cutting down tall grass in an effort to find the girl.

Police are also checking nearby farmhouses and empty huts.

© Japan Today