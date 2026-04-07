Still no trace of missing 11-year-old boy after 16 days

Police in Nantan City, Kyoto Prefecture, on Wednesday continued their search for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since March 23.

Yuki Adachi, a fifth-grade student at Sonobe Elementary School in Nantan, went missing on the morning of March 23 after being dropped off by his father at the gate to his school, TV Asahi reported. He did not enter the school and has not been seen since.

A relative of Adachi found his yellow rucksack in a mountainous area on March 28, but other than that, no trace of the boy has been found.

On Wednesday, the new school term began. Police and other authorities were monitoring the school gate and nearby intersections, and some parents were seen escorting their children to the entrance.

One parent said about her son: "Usually, I would drop him off at the front gate and let him go in alone, but this time I thought I'd go to the entrance with him. I wanted to make sure he went inside before I left."

When last seen, Adachi was wearing a black-and-gray fleece top, beige chino pants, black sneakers and carrying his rucksack.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 0771-62-0110.

© Japan Today