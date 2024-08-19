"Department stores, malls in Japan set up prayer rooms as Muslim visitors increase."

Department stores and shopping malls in Japan are increasingly setting up prayer rooms to meet the need for Muslims amid a growing number of visitors from Islamic countries on the back of a weak yen.
At the Matsuya Ginza department store in Tokyo's upscale shopping district, a number of people lined up in front of a room designated as a "prayer room" at certain times of the day.
The room is equipped with a foot-washing area for cleansing parts of the body before worship and has mats for several people to offer prayers.
A Malaysian woman in her 30s said she had searched for a prayer room online before arriving in Japan, saying she was thankful as it is difficult to find one in the middle of the metropolitan area.
Muslims typically pray five times a day, though some reduce the frequency to three times while on a trip, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. Their activities would be limited if they could not find a prayer room and had to return to their accommodation.
"Prayer rooms are necessary infrastructure similar to bathrooms and nursing rooms," said a retail industry official, adding that people in the industry need to cooperate to install such rooms.
Among other department stores in Tokyo, Shibuya Parco in the Shibuya shopping district has opened a worship room.
Aeon Mall Co, which operates large-scale shopping complexes, has installed prayer rooms in seven outlets across Chiba, Kanagawa, Aichi, Hiroshima and Okinawa prefectures, with plans to expand the service to other stores.
The number of visitors to Japan from Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey surpassed 870,000 in 2023, up 2.7-fold from a decade ago, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.© KYODO
90 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
Japanese malls and other facilities usually have very little public seating compared to most other developed countries. It would be nice if they used the space, resources and money to provide seating and rest areas for everyone rather than for a relatively small select group.
dagon
Free for anyone to use if you want a place to relax and get away from this heat? Or do you have to show your Muslim card?
Corey
Hmm..yeah. Airports have them in cities like Bangkok and Singapore, I think. Of course, Muslims are more common there. I never knew of department stores, though. How about chapels for Christians to pray? Any of those?
Garthgoyle
An ok analogy from a believers point of view but not quite right. Bathrooms and nursing rooms cover basic human needs; the other one covers a choice.
farhaan
The Way to go Japan. The West should learn from this.
As a Muslim Japan resident I use these facilities frequently these days. This makes we Muslims to love Japan and Japanese more.
Burning Bush
Can other faiths use them? Say I fancy saying a few Hail Mary's before or after buying some overpriced brand bag, would that be kosher?
GuruMick
Orthodox Jews require "kosher " food.
More devout Muslims require "Halal " food.
Vegetarians require...well, you get my drift.
It's smart business to cater to your customers.
Halal in Australia is well established.
Not seeing the "millions " of shop employees coming to Australia, as predicted above.
Funny how plain old religious bigotry gets people all triggered and emotional.
deanzaZZR
Nicely down Japan.
Fighto!
Farhaan -
What a bizarre statement.
The West has bent over backwards for years to accommodate Muslims.
Furby
Why don't they just do it in public?
Tiger
What? How dare they cater to muslims in MY fantasy land! Time to tweet out my anger and send a complaint bruv!
Hawk
Private retail establishments fulfilling a need a certain cohort of their customers have. Fair enough. It's not like they're being forced to do anything.
It's the same as when they started installing western-style toilets to accommodate their western customers.
Garthgoyle
You're right businesses catering to their customers. But you have to understand why this specific case would get some people emotional.
This very specific group of people are unlike others and when you look at areas in France, Germany and other European countries, Afghanistan, Iran and other middle east countries where there's no separation from state and religion, you know why this would get some people triggered and emotional.
Alan Bogglesworth
Don’t bother
Jason'sWAY
The Christian (the follower of the Lord Jesus) can pray wherever and whenever they like; there’s no need for special times of the day or specific rooms. Each person is free to follow their own religion, as God allows that freedom. However, for the Christian, true freedom has been given through God's grace and love—no hard set rules, just freedom in Christ, faith to believe, and a much easier path.
Mr Kipling
Just call it a relaxation room for all.
Religion is not something that should be encouraged. Any religion.
Peter Neil
no good intention goes unpunished on jt.
Gaijinjland
Well, in Muslim majority countries the prayer rooms are always next to the resroom. Not even making a joke. They need to wash their hands and feet before prayer so it kind of makes sense.
Brian Trout
Fighto!
Really? How?
deanzaZZR
At our college it s called Meditation/Prayer Room. All are welcome.
tooheysnew
yep, & what do we get in return - protests & riots
Moderator
Readers, please keep your comments focused on the story and refrain from inflammatory remarks.
GuruMick
Garthgoyle above...
How many Muslim tourists from Afghanistan are coming to Japan. ?
I think the idea will cater to Muslims from Asian nations including Malaysia and Indonesia.
High value tourism from wealthy Arab countries would also get a boost....
Smart business practice.
Not the thin end of the wedge.
kurisupisu
.
Catering to the ever expanding Muslim demographic,right?
Whatever makes money as the Japanese aren’t buying.
It won’t be long before the call to prayer reverberates t
Some dude
I have a friend-of-a-friend type acquaintance whose job is to meet and greet visitors at the airport and such like. He told me that one such visitor, who had come to do an internship at some company, was very (but politely) insistent on finding a prayer room. So for the more devout practitioners, it's definitely a thing.
Anyway, I just approve of this because certain of the regulars here (who bizarrely don't seem to have posted yet - or maybe they did and were moderated) will be very upset as they have already made blatantly anti-Muslim posts in relation to the recent UK events.
Alongfortheride
Wow! Ok, so I am a Catholic. Can I please have a special chapel made for me at malls please?
JapanJim
I think a prayer room open to all faiths is better.
Meiyouwenti
Those retail establishments just want to attract more customers and increase their sales by providing prayer rooms. Seems harmless enough until you look at what’s happened in some European countries.
farhaan
@Hawk
No, not only private. There is prayer rooms at Airports, Major Train Stations and some Highway parking/Service area facilities in Japan.
Jonathan Prin
Prayer room is only for muslims because no other religion is demanding.
Matsuya is prefering money than culture.
Meditation rooms for all shall rather be the norm, with no privatization of space for a specific group.
Fighto!
@ Brian Trout -
You really have to even ask? Have you visited a Western nation?
Prayer rooms in public facilities - train stations, airports, government buildings. Free language services. Halal options in restaurants and supermarkets. Enormous amounts of immigration.
If Muslims did not like what the West is offering, they wouldn't be moving and visiting there in the millions. They clearly must love the West.
factchecker
Why pander to one specific form of religion over the multitude of others? Are they bringing in more cash than a Buddhist, Jew or Taoist?
Some dude
People who are claiming that Islam will "take over" Japan seem to fail to note something.
Christianity is currently the world's most followed religion, which it mainly achieved through going around terrorising people into accepting it (or just lying to them about what they'd get from it). They got fairly short shrift in Japan when they tried that with Hideyoshi.
I used to live a short distance from an area of Tokyo which included a very diverse group of people, including Muslims. They definitely stood out due to their clothing, beards, and other things, but I never once saw them proselytising, let alone causing trouble. They owned and ran shops and were busy enough doing that to have time for (as some of our friends here speculate) taking over the country.
If Christianity couldn't get a foothold here, why should it be different for any other "outside" religion?
I would hazard a guess that if an extremist Muslim preacher turned up in Japan and started making incendiary comments, the immigration service would be all over him in short order.
Hawk
Thanks, but they are not what the article is about.
owzer
Terrible idea.
Wasabi
one room per religion? or it this discrimination?
finally rich
I literally logged in just to like this comment. Priceless.
DanteKH
This is due to business consideration only, in order to attract more rich Islamic customers. It's offending to see preferential treatment for a specific group of people, but then again, business is business.
Money have no religion nor color.
リッチ
Good marketing store. Prayer rooms are standard everywhere in Muslim counties are are noticed being lacking here. Perhaps people can see how beautiful most of the Muslim world is. (I’m Roman Catholic) Small effort and It is great. Wish more companies like McDonald’s would be more sensitive to world related public issues (McDonald’s Japan is one of the only counties that still puts beef products in their fries). Clap clap clap. To the progress.
Brian Trout
Fighto!
Aren’t there chapels in Western airports, government buildings, and hospitals?
Aren’t such services offered to non-Muslims throughout the world?
Aren’t vegan and kosher options available?
Jimizo
No problem in this particular case as far as I can see. Businesses can cater to a particular group and use space accordingly if they see a profit in it.
As long as public money isn’t being used to cater to people’s opinions about supernatural things, no problem.
stormcrow
In that case, why not provide special prayer facilities for every faith?
That would be fair, wouldn’t it?
Strangerland
Have you never been in a Japanese mall before? They do.
Kids areas. Family areas. Seating areas.
Jennie
Probably in response to the pouring money coming in from a certain niche clientele, like how they used to have lounge services for Chinese shoppers pre-covid. What baby wants baby gets, except they would rather relax by prayer.
carpslidy
Cater to tourists, people complain, don't cater to tourists, people complain
Posters here definitely like to complain .
Strangerland
It's entitlement.
Fighto!
@ Brian Trout -
You are strengthening my point that the west IS catering to Muslim immigrants and tourists.
Where is your evidence to your claim that Western nations are not "bending over backwards for Muslims" as I stated? Muslims in the millions love Western nations so much they are moving to places like France, Germany, The UK, Canada, Australia and the US.
Wasabi
They will need thousands of rooms :-)
GuruMick
Just a thought.
I would expect Christian worshippers would be welcomed in the Prayer Room.
Would that calm people down a little.
GuruMick
So I checked and yes, Christians can pray in Muslim Prayer rooms.
In fact, the Prophet Muhammed {PBUH } allowed Christians to pray in the Mosque during His time.
Google "Can Christians pray in Muslims Prayer rooms " for info.
Strangerland
So I checked and yes, Christians can pray in Muslim Prayer rooms.
It's true. But I also don't think these rooms are designated for any faith. They're prayer rooms. Maybe if the Christians who have their hackles up about this should question the degree of their own faith, if they aren't also using these rooms...
GuruMick
So much hot air, so little substance.
Politicians in Queensland bemoaned Japanese signage in shops catering to Japanese tourists.
One employee forbade speaking in Japanese in a dive shop in Cairns.
Idiots everywhere.
Here's a thought....why not let Japanese business choose what they do ?
Or do we need the bigot police to determine things.
Japan is not shy when showing stupid foreigner behaviour.
Havent seen too many Muslim's climbing onto combini rooves or disrupting Geisha going to work in Gion.
DanteKH
Just a question though. Muslims do not allow women and men to pray together on the same location.
How would this be dealed with?
deanzaZZR
Last I checked we are talking about a prayer room, not a mosque.
Strangerland
Fact check:
https://aboutislam.net/counseling/ask-the-scholar/prayer/can-women-pray-in-the-same-prayer-space-as-men/
GDBD
Every time Japan or Japanese people do any decent thing towards muslims, there is a weeb meltdown. Does not mater here or on YouTube.
Cephus
"Department stores, malls in Japan set up prayer rooms as Muslim visitors increase."
Brilliant idea if done for a good reason, Muslims should feel welcomed without the hussle for a mosque outside.
Strangerland
They’re anti Muslim?
Mark
to be fair, we need prayer room for Christian, one prayer room for Buddhist, one room for Jews and others religion also. Please dont practise double standard and prejudiced against other people
Strangerland
No. They can share, or wait until they’re at home or somewhere else.
mountainpear
It's not just the low yen! I think Muslims like to come here because of the washlet toilets!
Christians complaining that they don't get a place to pray! If you are a Christian, you will know you don't need a specific place to pray, you don't need to wash yourself and you don't need to face a certain direction! But I'm sure if you want to use the prayer room you will be allowed!
I was surprised the other day to see 3 Muslims outside the 7-11 wash themselves with a watering can and then proceed to pray on the grass next to the 7-11!
N. Knight
Yes agreed. In hospitals in the UK they often have multi-faith prayer rooms where anyone can go and pray to whatever supernatural thing that brings them comfort; or nothing at all and just sit and think/reflect.
mynihon23
I am a non muslim but believes if muslims need it then let it be that way. Saying that muslims too need to reciprocate by showing respect to other religious followers especially when they are minority in muslim majority nations.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
There are already numerous Shinto prayer spaces on the rooftops of many department stores or sometimes inside too. You can see the little shrines and tori gates often around.
I see no issue with having more places to pray for other faiths.
Prayer doesn't hurt anyone.
Good intentions, good business and good vibes.
wallace
Islam is one of the recognised religions. These prayer rooms are being provided by private companies and not public money. They have been available for some years.
Prayers can also be made in cities with Mosques and there are quite many of those. The domestic Muslim population is about 100,000 and Muslim tourists 800,000. I think there about 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide.
I don't care for Islam, or any religion but these prayer rooms don’t bother me.
When I lived in Kobe where there is a Mosque and halal shops I would see Muslims making their prayers in a corner of a shopping mall, or in the parks.
If you are a Christian and want to make prayer find a church otherwise go to a shrine or temple. There are plenty of those.
Mitsuhiro
Very bad !! Will they provide separate praying rooms for all other religions? Never thought Japan will get so desperate for sales.. 信じられない。
Strangerland
These ones are not limited to Muslims, so no, they won't. They are non-denominational.
Strangerland
Weird, you don't think that stores would want to try to provide reasons for customers to come shop at their stores? Why not? What is it that you think would make them prefer to not provide more reasons for customers to come to their stores?
Burning Bush
They are generally private and not for public usage I think .
Putting churches, shrines and temples in a department store would be impractical, unnecessary and very expensive. These religions don't necessarily require a special place to pray .
wallace
Mosque & Prayer space
https://muslim-guide.jp/mosque/
wallace
Burning Bush
If you are a Christian and want to make prayer find a church otherwise go to a shrine or temple.
I didn't suggest that they should. There are many places with churches. Some open some closed except for services. Most prayer requires a quiet place. Shrines and temples can be quiet places.
I don't care for Islam or any religion
wallace
Strangerland
They are prayer rooms for Muslims. Not other denominations.
Toblerone
no good intention goes unpunished on jt.
Not surprised if you are unfamiliar with the old, and very wise, saying about good intentions and the road to hell.
morosophos
This is a great idea. Now we can have Bible studies and prayer get-togethers in convenient locations. It's also a good place to take a nap, wash up a bit, check the Internet, relax. I hope these rooms have WiFi. If they think these prayer rooms are only for Muslims, they'd better think again.
SapperJon
Providing one facility to be used by one group of people will cause resentment among the majority. Providing these rooms is a slippery slope to appeasement.
Having recently been to Dubai airport, I only saw signs for Muslim prayer rooms 2 for men and 2 for women, no other faiths were catered for!
Guy Gin and tonic
Why? We Catholics don’t need it. Why not have another sour grape and act more like the Christian you claim to be.
Hawk
I can't find anywhere that says that about the ones specific to the article. Can you? On sites for other ones, such as at Narita airport, they seem to be for anyone.
"Prayer Rooms are available for all prayer, devotions, meditation, contemplation, reflection, silent thought or any spiritual activity in tranquil surroundings."
Some of them don't have all the facilities Muslim users would need or require such as mats, or sinks for wudhu, from which I infer that they are not specifically for them.
I suppose they don't even need to be multi faith as few religions even require ritualistic prayer at certain times throughout the day.
I'd even go so far as to say that only allowing Muslims to use them would be discrimination on the grounds of religion and therefore a violation of human rights. But then again, how does that apply to churches or mosques? Perhaps a lawyer could weigh in on that one.
wallace
"Department stores and shopping malls in Japan are increasingly setting up prayer rooms to meet the need for Muslims amid a growing number of visitors from Islamic countries on the back of a weak yen."
Hawk
Sure, Muslims are required to pray at certain times of the day, whereas Christians etc aren't, so it follows they are more likely to be used for salat to meet that need that's specific to Islam.
However, I asked if you could find that specific information. If you can't, I'm going to assume they are available for other religions.
Burning Bush
Putting churches, shrines and temples in a department store would be impractical, unnecessary and very expensive. These religions don't necessarily require a special place to pray .
The article is about prayer rooms in department stores, so yes you did suggest putting churches, shrines and temples in a department store with your comment.
Ah_so
I suspect that they will actually just be vague "prayer rooms", as you often get at airports or even some offices, and open to all faiths.
wallace
Burning Bush
The article is about "Muslim" prayer rooms in department stores. Does not mention anything about churches, temples, and shrines. I merely suggested that others can find many places for their prayers or meditation.
Where did I suggest they put them in department stores?
Strangerland
I can't find anywhere that says that about the ones specific to the article. Can you? On sites for other ones, such as at Narita airport, they seem to be for anyone.
I have to admit that my comment that they are non-denominational was based on the other prayer rooms I've seen in Japan that were non-denominational. I've never seen a 'Muslim only' prayer room in Japan.
I seriously doubt these ones are Muslim only either. I think the above poster just aid they are Muslim only because they felt that way after reading the article, not based on fact.
Strangerland
This doesn't say that they are making them monodenominational and limited to Muslims only. It only states the reason they decided to do it in the first place.
SwissToni
Im not a lawyer but I have employed many people over the years. Religion, gender, sexuality, disability etc are protected characteristics, there’s generally a level of allowance for exclusivity in the rules to accommodate them.
Don't see what harm a private prayer space causes. Would be even less upset if the spaces were multi denominational though.
Strangerland
Well, it would require building more prayer rooms if other religions also want them. There isn't really any good reason to limit it to a single denomination.
I'm pretty sure they are, based on the fact that others in Japan are non-denominational.
Strangerland
Is this supposed to be an argument against the idea that nondenominational prayer rooms actually exist right now and are used by multiple religions already?
Shane Sommerville
Can a Jewish person use it?
Hawk
I think that people of all religions would be allowed to use them, it's just that it's only Islam (possibly others I'm ignorant of) that requires prayer at certain times of day.
I'm sure that if, for example, a Christian person wanted to use it to say a little prayer for a sick friend, or world peace, or to seek guidance on a particularly tricky choice between the tan espadrilles or the light brown T-strap sandals, it wouldn't be a problem.
wallace
There are prayer rooms for all denominations and there are also prayer rooms for Muslims.
Tokyo Station provides prayer room for Muslims
https://www.arabnews.jp/en/japan/article_113425/
Another Muslim prayer room
https://fooddiversity.today/en/article_101173.html