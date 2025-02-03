Stray cats find warm welcome at 'ryokan' in Beppu

For the past two decades, a traditional "ryokan" inn in southwestern Japan has been spreading its hospitality more broadly than most, dedicating more than half of its rooms to give shelter to stray cats.

The century-old Aratama ryokan in Beppu, Oita Prefecture has around 80 cats and has rescued over 1,000 felines to date, finding new homes for most of them.

"I want to save even one more cat from being euthanized," said 64-year-old Fujie Goto, the fourth-generation proprietress who has devoted much of her life to caring for the animals.

The inn offers six guest rooms and nine dedicated "cat rooms," which are kept at optimal temperatures with 24-hour air conditioning and meticulously cleaned so that almost no odor remains.

During their stay, guests can interact with friendly cats such as "Milk," who climbs onto people's backs and gives "massages" by kneading them with her paws.

"This place truly soothes the soul," said Risa Ikeda, a 41-year-old volunteer at the ryokan, who was once a guest, but relocated from Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, to Beppu in September. "I don't think there is any other ryokan with so many cats."

Goto's rescue efforts began around 20 years ago when she rescued a single stray cat.

While she has worked to find homes for rescued cats, she has also provided a lifelong sanctuary for those without prospects of finding new owners, including cats with cancer or other illnesses. Of the approximately 80 cats, about 60 require medical treatment.

"I probably spend about 20 hours a day caring for the cats," said Goto, who has also obtained an animal-handling license together with her brother.

The ryokan also participates in community activities, such as neutering stray cats before releasing them again. Goto and her team look after about 20 such cats in the vicinity, bringing the total number of cats under their care to around 100.

With monthly expenses for food and medical care topping 700,000 yen, Goto expressed gratitude for the support of those who "selflessly lend a helping hand."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the inn faced severe financial challenges, prompting supporters to seek donations from the public by installing cameras in the cat rooms and sharing daily updates on social media.

But the move also led to misunderstandings, with some people abandoning cats in front of the inn after assuming it was a cat shelter. An unimpressed Goto had a simple message for those who abandon pets: "If you take responsibility for a life, you must see it through to the end."

