Stricter COVID-19 measures introduced in 8 more prefectures in Japan

Tougher measures against the coronavirus pandemic were introduced Sunday in eight prefectures newly placed under a quasi-state of emergency, with restaurant operators requested to cut opening hours and suspend serving alcohol.

The eight prefectures -- Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Aichi, Shiga and Kumamoto -- joined five prefectures such as Kyoto and Fukuoka already subject to such restrictions effective for all the 13 areas until the end of the month.

More stringent steps have been imposed in Tokyo, hosting the Olympics, and five other prefectures under a state of emergency, as Japan faces the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Under the quasi-state of emergency, dining establishments not serving liquor are requested to close at 8 p.m. When the number of infections indicates a downward trend, serving alcohol may be allowed with a governor's approval until 7 p.m. at establishments taking anti-virus steps.

Japan's cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1 million on Friday amid a recent surge that has seen daily cases continue to rewrite all-time highs, reinforcing fears that the medical system could collapse.

The nationwide tally hit a record for the fourth straight day Saturday with 15,753 new infections.

