Strong Hokkaido quake likely caused by slips on inland active fault

Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors at a house damaged by a landslide caused by the earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, on Thursday.

A strong earthquake in Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido was likely caused by a series of slips on an inland active fault, some seismic experts said Thursday.

About 10 kilometers west of the epicenter, an active fault zone of more than 100 km in length runs north-south. Although the Japan Meteorological Agency says it is unclear whether the zone had something to do with the quake, the experts believe its displacement could be the cause.

Takashi Furumura, a professor of seismology at the University of Tokyo, said it is highly likely that the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 occurred in the southern part of the fault zone.

Furumura, who examined observed records of seismic waves, found that there were about three powerful shaking movements in a short period of time.

"Consecutive fault slips may have caused a strong shaking for a long time and triggered mudslides," he said.

"The fault zone is massive and its structure is complicated," said Yasuhiro Suzuki, a professor of geomorphology at Nagoya University.

But he noted there is not enough data on the southern part of the zone to tell if it has caused large-scale quakes in the past.

Collecting data on the southern part, which is more than 54 km in length, is difficult as it extends into the sea and partly runs under the seafloor, according to Suzuki.

Hiroshi Sato, a professor at the Earthquake Research Institute of the University of Tokyo, said there is a possibility of aftershocks, but expected them to be relatively weak as the epicenter was at a depth of 37 km.

A strong quake that rocked Kumamoto Prefecture in 2016, killing 50 people, had a focal depth of 11 km and was followed by numerous aftershocks.

Sato warned that a bigger quake could occur in waters off Hokkaido if inland shaking movements continue.

