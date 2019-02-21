M5.8 quake hits Hokkaido; no major damage reported

By Yuri Kageyama

A strong earthquake shook a wide area of Hokkaido on Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

The quake hit the southwestern part of Hokkaido at 9:22 p.m. at a depth of about 30 kilometers and measured magnitude 5.8, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami alert was issued, it said.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference that no reports of major damage had been confirmed but an emergency task force had been set up at the Prime Minister's Office.

He said no irregularities were observed at the area's nuclear plants.

Public broadcaster NHK warned about possible landslides. The same area was hit by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in September which triggered dozens of landslides and left more than 40 people dead. Dozens more people were injured.

Trains were temporarily halted in the city of Sapporo, and NHK showed crowds of stranded commuters. It is common for airports and railways to stop operations until runways and tracks can be checked.

