M5.8 quake hits Hokkaido; no major damage reported

A strong earthquake shook a wide area of Hokkaido on Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.
The quake hit the southwestern part of Hokkaido at 9:22 p.m. at a depth of about 30 kilometers and measured magnitude 5.8, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami alert was issued, it said.
Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference that no reports of major damage had been confirmed but an emergency task force had been set up at the Prime Minister's Office.
He said no irregularities were observed at the area's nuclear plants.
Public broadcaster NHK warned about possible landslides. The same area was hit by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in September which triggered dozens of landslides and left more than 40 people dead. Dozens more people were injured.
Trains were temporarily halted in the city of Sapporo, and NHK showed crowds of stranded commuters. It is common for airports and railways to stop operations until runways and tracks can be checked.
Roten
Glad to hear that no one was seriously injured and there was no serious damage. Some of my facebook friends in Sapporo and Asahikawa said they ran out of their homes when the earthquake struck.
Nice to see the overview on Japan Today - wish it had more specificity as to where the quake was located. Overseas readers are left wondering where in Hokkaido this is with the report stating only that "The quake hit the southwestern part of Hokkaido at 9:22 p.m. at a depth of about 30 kilometers and measured magnitude 5.8. The same area was hit by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in September which triggered dozens of landslides and left more than 40 people dead." Fortunately, those of us who know that the earlier quake was SW of Obihiro do not wonder if this quake was SW of Hakodate.
albaleo
You can get some more info about the intensity here:
https://www.jma.go.jp/en/quake/1/20190221122450353-21212246.html