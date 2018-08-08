Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Strong quake strikes off Japan's eastern coast

TOKYO

A strong, shallow earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Japan early Wednesday, officials said. There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 5.6 and was 12.1 kilometers (7.6 miles) deep. It was centered 243 kilometers (152 miles) east of Ofunato city, USGS said. The city was badly damaged by a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011, killing more than 18,000 people.

Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

