Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Strong typhoon approaching southern Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

A powerful typhoon is heading toward southern Japan, the weather agency said Wednesday, warning that it may bring heavy rain to wide areas of the country over the three-day weekend.

The forecast comes at a time when some regions in Japan are still reeling from another strong typhoon that traversed the archipelago on Sunday, leaving some areas without power.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of strong winds, high waves and heavy rain caused by Typhoon Kong-rey, the season's 25th, that is forecast to near Okinawa between Thursday and Friday and then travel northeast toward the main southwestern island of Kyushu.

Depending on its course, it could affect people's travel plans over the weekend and on Monday, a national holiday.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the typhoon was traveling northwest in the sea south of Okinawa at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, with an atmospheric pressure of 940 hectopascals at its center and packing winds of up to 234 kph, according to the agency.

Southern Kyushu and its vicinity could experience torrential rain and see falls of up to 150 millimeters by Thursday noon, while Okinawa may also see up to 100 mm of precipitation, it said.

Through Thursday, Okinawa may also face winds of up to 162 kph and waves of up to 11 meters.

It is feared the typhoon will bring heavy rain to northern Kyushu on Saturday and possibly to eastern and northern Japan toward Sunday, depending on its course, according to the agency.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Stay safe!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Families

Hike it Baby Tokyo: Exploring The City With Your Kiddos In Tow

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Truly Scary Japanese Horror Anime to Set the Mood for Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Matsushiro

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Takegawara Onsen

GaijinPot Travel