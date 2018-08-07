Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Strong typhoon approaching eastern Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

A strong typhoon is approaching eastern Japan, prompting the country's weather agency on Tuesday to warn of heavy rain, strong winds and high waves.

Typhoon Shanshan was moving toward the Izu island chain, south of Tokyo, and is expected to come very close to areas facing the Pacific on Thursday.

As of noon Tuesday, the season's 13th typhoon was located over the Pacific 480 kilometers east-southeast of Hachijo Island and moving at a speed of about 20 km per hour north-northwest, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Heavy rain and thunder are expected mostly in eastern and central Japan from Tuesday noon, with intense rain forecast from Wednesday through Thursday.

In the 24-hour period through noon Wednesday, 100 millimeters of rain may fall in eastern and central Japan, while up to 400 mm of rain in the areas is predicted in the 24 hours to noon Thursday.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain