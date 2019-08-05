Strong typhoon hits southwestern Japan

A strong typhoon made landfall on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu early Tuesday morning, the weather agency said, warning of torrential rains, floods, mudslides and high waves in the region.

As of 5 a.m., Typhoon Francisco was 30 kilometers northeast of Miyazaki city and traveling toward the Nagasaki area at a speed of 20 km per hour, bringing winds of up to 180 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Flights to and from Kyushu and other areas in western Japan are likely to be affected as the typhoon crosses the region through Tuesday afternoon.

The season's eighth typhoon is expected to traverse the island from southeast to northwest before heading toward the Korean Peninsula, the agency said.

