Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Strong typhoon hits southwestern Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

A strong typhoon made landfall on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu early Tuesday morning, the weather agency said, warning of torrential rains, floods, mudslides and high waves in the region.

As of 5 a.m., Typhoon Francisco was 30 kilometers northeast of Miyazaki city and traveling toward the Nagasaki area at a speed of 20 km per hour, bringing winds of up to 180 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Flights to and from Kyushu and other areas in western Japan are likely to be affected as the typhoon crosses the region through Tuesday afternoon.

The season's eighth typhoon is expected to traverse the island from southeast to northwest before heading toward the Korean Peninsula, the agency said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

McDonald’s Japan Accidentally Creates Sexually Suggestive Drink Cups

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog