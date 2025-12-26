 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Strong winds, blizzards forecast across Japan for weekend

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's weather agency on Friday warned of powerful winds, blizzards and high waves in western, eastern and northeastern Japan, with the possibility of lightning, tornadoes, avalanches and widespread traffic disruption.

Western Japan was forecast to be hit the same day, while eastern and northeastern parts of the country were expected to see rough weather through Saturday under a strong winter pressure pattern, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Saturday, up to 80 centimeters of snow could fall in the Hokuriku region in central Japan, while the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan could see up to 70 cm, the agency said.

There may be up to 60 cm of snow in the Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, up to 50 cm in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's four main islands, and up to 40 cm in the Kinki region in western Japan, centered on Osaka, it added.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

About freaking time. Where's my pow?

But seriously. I need more snow if I'm to pay rent and stuff.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo