Stubbed out: Japanese university stops hiring smoking professors

A Japanese university has stopped hiring professors and teachers who light up, officials said Tuesday, as the nation steps up an anti-smoking campaign ahead of the 2020 Olympics.
Nagasaki University spokesman Yusuke Takakura told AFP they have "stopped hiring any teaching staff who smoke", although applicants who promise to kick the habit before taking up their post could still be offered employment.
The university will also ban smoking entirely on campus from August, opening a clinic for those who cannot give up, said Takakura.
"We have reached a conclusion that smokers are not fit for the education sector," the spokesman said, adding that the university had sought legal advice and does not believe the policy contravenes discrimination laws.
Local media said it was the first state-run university to introduce such a condition of employment and the move comes after Tokyo's city government passed strict new anti-smoking rules last year ahead of the 2020 Summer Games.
Japan has long been an outlier in the developed world, considered a smoker's paradise where lighting up is allowed in many restaurants and bars.
Tokyo's new laws ban lighting up at restaurants in the capital, regardless of size. Restaurants can set up separate indoor smoking areas, but customers cannot eat or drink there.
Smoking is also banned entirely on school premises from kindergartens to high schools, although space can be set aside outside university and hospital buildings.
The World Health Organization has given Japan its lowest rating for efforts to prevent passive smoking, and it even scores poorly in the region compared with countries like China and South Korea.
Despite that, tobacco use in Japan has been falling in line with a broader global trend.© 2019 AFP
Yubaru
Please STOP, with connecting every decision made by anyone or anywhere here to the Tokyo Olympics! You are making an assumption, based upon no evidence written here, that this decision is anyway at all connected to the decision made in Tokyo!
Nagasaki has little if nothing to do with the Olympics, and for all you know this decision may have been made PRIOR to Tokyo's and is just being implemented now.
If that's the case you should be writing that Tokyo changed IT's laws following Nagasaki University, but you wouldn't would you? Because it's Nagasaki and not Tokyo!
sakurasuki
That's discrimination based on personal life it's no different from universities that try to limit number of applicant based on gender!
On the other hand that university can apply strong regulation not smoking in campus area, outside that area is not their business.
Yubaru
Why in the hell is this line even included in the article? If Japan was truly falling in line, tobacco prices would have gone up by at least 100% per pack, and even then they would be far cheaper than found in many countries "globally".
The average pack of Mevius brand (Formerly Mild 7) tobacco is ￥480 per pack. Double that price tomorrow and you would see a flood of guys stop smoking....their wives wouldn't give them an allowance for THAT much for cigarettes!
Chip Star
False equivalency.
Chip Star
Agreed. Though it's quite sad to think of men on allowances from their wives.
thepersoniamnow
Olympics....you know too much of a good thing is bad right?
Well I don’t think this is right at all. I think that you can tell people to not smoke at work, but once they leave, life is theirs to live.
Perhaps alcohol should also be included as bad judgement? If that was thrown in their, the whole nation would get fired. I know that a good quarter of the planet thinks of it as an evil vice.
Respect privacy and the home life of your employees!
Kestrel
Thanks Nanny state! Who's next?
madmanmunt
recently i hesitate to enter a restaurant or bar that offers smoking.
people who smoke stink all the time. and they stink up the room around them.
one guy goes for a smoke, then enters an elevator -- now everyone in the elevator is affected
jerks
smokers are dangerous to be around.
so i think this university is totally badass
thoughts of the future are in the right direction with this case