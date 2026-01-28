Students concerned over Japan election noise during entrance exams

Students and educators have voiced concerns that noisy campaigning in the runup to the Feb 8 general election could disrupt studying and test-taking during entrance-exam season.

The House of Representatives election will be the first for the chamber held in February since 1990 -- a time when entrance exams for universities nationwide and private junior high schools in Tokyo take place.

While the public offices election law calls for campaigners to avoid noise around schools, it lacks penalties. Before the Fukui Prefectural assembly held a by-election on Sunday, a campaign vehicle drove near a university entrance-exam site, drawing a warning from the prefectural election committee.

Hiroshi Watanabe, operator of a tutoring school in Tokyo, expressed unease about whether noisy election campaigning might affect his students, saying, "They have prepared for years, so I can't help wondering why the election has to be now."

A third-year high school student who studies at the tutoring school said the exam of his first-choice university is being held on election day. "I want them to stay quiet at least during test hours," he said.

A sixth grader at an elementary school, 12, said she worries because "even the sound of a pencil dropping can distract me."

An official from Komazawa University, whose entrance exams are scheduled for Feb 4 to 8, said it is difficult to change the dates and added, "We can only ask candidates to be considerate."

Some candidates have said they would make a point of not creating noise outside entrance exam venues.

Taro Inaba, who is running in a single-seat constituency in Tokyo from the Japan Innovation Party, operates a company that manages exam venues for entrance and certification tests. He said, "We will be as considerate as possible with street speeches and how we run sound trucks."

Kaori Suetomi, a professor of education administration at Nihon University, said it is time to discuss legal rules on election timing and campaign practices given that only some candidates are likely to exercise restraint.

