Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Study debunks Japanese belief in link between deep-sea fish, quakes

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A long-held belief in Japan that sightings of deep-sea fish foretell major earthquakes is simply a superstition, according to a research team from two universities.

The team, consisting of researchers from Tokai University and the University of Shizuoka, reached the conclusion after comparing cases in which deep-sea fish were found beached or caught in fishing nets over around 90 years with records of earthquakes.

The belief that deep-sea fish sightings are connected with earthquakes has its roots in a mermaid legend found in the "Shokoku Rijin Dan," a collection of strange tales published in the 18th century.

"We thought that if we can understand the connection, it would be useful for disaster prevention," said Yoshiaki Orihara, a specially appointed associate professor of solid earth physics at Tokai University.

Orihara and the team searched for academic papers on sightings of deep-sea fish and examined old newspaper articles at the National Diet Library, assuming that such cases were rare enough to be picked up by regional media.

The team also analyzed online discussions of deep-sea fish and reports of sighting published by aquariums across Japan.

By comparing the sightings to Japan Meteorological Agency seismic records extending back to 1923, the team found there were 371 cases of deep-sea fish sightings in the period between Nov 26, 1928 and March 11, 2011, the date of the Great East Japan Earthquake.

The total included 336 cases of eight species of fish purported to be linked with earthquakes, such as oarfish and slender ribbonfish.

In the same period, earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater were recorded 221 times. However, when the research team investigated how many of the quakes occurred within a 100-kilometer radius of a deep-sea fish sighting up to 30 days prior, they found only a July 16, 2007, earthquake that jolted Niigata Prefecture.

"It was disappointing to find no correlation, but we also want to investigate any connection between mass beachings of dolphins and whales with earthquakes in the future," Orihara said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #43: Earthquake? This Cat DGAF

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

How to Make Small Talk in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo